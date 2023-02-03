The funeral service for Gary E. Bausman, 77, a lifelong resident of Byron, MN, will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday (February 7, 2023) at Christ Lutheran Church in Byron with Rev. Steve Rheingans and Rev. Nirmala Reinschmidt officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. Mr. Bausman died on Wednesday (February 1, 2023) of natural causes at Mayo Clinic Rochester - St. Marys Campus where he had been a patient since last Friday.

Gary Edward Bausman was born July 24, 1945 in Rochester, MN to Marvin and Winifred (Voll) Bausman. He grew up in Byron where he attended school. After graduating from Byron High School in 1963, he attended classes at Rochester Junior College. Gary was married on August 21, 1965 at East St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Rock Dell to his high school sweetheart, Linda K. Moen. Following their marriage the couple lived in Byron, where they raised their children and have continued to make their home. Gary, like his father, had a long career as an optician. He was first employed with Welte and Block Opticians in Rochester for many years, was owner/operator of Byron Vision Center, and later worked in a number of other optical shops. Following his retirement, he worked with McNeilus Trucking and MNDOT, helping fit their employees with safety glasses. It was not unusual for him to help anyone that dropped by the house with glasses that needed a fix. Gary loved the community of Byron and had a strong belief in civic duty and community engagement. He was a longtime active member of Christ Lutheran Church where he served as an elder and on its church council. He was a proud member of the Byron Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years, served as councilman for the City of Byron for several years, and was recognized as a Byron Good Neighbor of the Year. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family as a young boy up north at Little Round Lake and later in life on the Mississippi River in Alma, WI and Roberds Lake in Faribault with family and friends. After retirement, Gary spent winters with Linda in Arizona. He enjoyed refinishing antique furniture and following the MN Twins and Gophers. Gary always enjoyed a good conversation with friends at Otto’s Bakery solving the worlds problems, and with Linda, loved attending his children and grandchildren’s school and sporting activities. His beloved wife and family were his pride and joy.

Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years - Linda; son - John (Christie) of Byron, and daughter - Jennifer (Eric) Schultz of New Prague, MN: 7 grandchildren - Jake Schultz, Kayla (Andrew) Norgaard, Morgan Bausman, Brayden Schultz, Ethan Schultz, Tyler Bausman, Carson Schultz and 3 great-grandchildren - Connor, Madelyn and Freya; his sister - Sue Ann (Jim) Olson of Mesquite, NV; sister-in-law - Cheryl (Richard) Strain of Byron and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father and mother-in-law - Marvin and Berlean Moen.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7:00 PM on Monday (February 6, 2023) at Christ Lutheran Church in Byron and 1 hr. prior to the service on Tuesday morning at the church. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville, MN. Condolences and memories of Gary are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com