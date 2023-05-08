Gary E. Fiksdal, 76, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his home in Rochester, MN after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Gary Edward Fiksdal was born in Rochester, MN on June 17, 1946 to Edward and Atlanta (Bell) Fiksdal. In his youth, Gary was actively involved in Boy Scouts and worked at the family flower shop and hotel (Fiksdal Hotel). He graduated from John Marshal High School in 1965 and went on to attend Rochester Community College where he earned an Associate’s Degree of Arts. On July 8, 1967, he married Patricia Worth. The two later divorced. In August of 1967, Gary was drafted to serve in the United States Army. He was enlisted from 1967-1969, serving part of his time in Vietnam. When he returned home, he went to work for Fiksdal Flowers, the family business. After the passing of his father, Gary owned and operated Fiksdal Flowers until he retired in 2011. On November 3, 2002, Gary married Cory (Bethke) Fast.

After retiring, Gary continued to work part-time at Flowers by Jerry, and at the Hy-Vee Grocery Store where he also volunteered to work in the Nursery, as he loved children. Gary volunteered at his Church teaching Sunday school and driving bus, assisting members to and from Church. He was a mentor in the Big Brothers Program, and was an avid Donor for the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program. Gary loved fishing, classic cars, spending the summers at their Alexandria Lake Home with family and friends, and wintering in Mesa Arizona. Family was important to him and he always enjoyed the time he had with them, especially his grandchildren!

Gary is survived by his wife, Cory; his children, Christopher (Lori) Fiksdal of Rochester, MN, Chad (Sabrina) Fiksdal of Winona, MN, Nathan (Carrie) Fast of Tulsa, OK, and Leah (Josh) Majerus of Stacyville, IA; a twin brother Glen (Betsy) Fiksdal of Rochester, MN; Four grandchildren, Logan Fiksdal, Makia Majerus, Ayden Majerus and Wyatt Bergdoff. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Atlanta Fiksdal; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Charles) Linville.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 5-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, May 11, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service, both at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN). Burial will be at a later date.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice, VA, and Special Aide, Carly for their help and support through his journey with Parkinson’s disease.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors Project, or Christ Community Church.

