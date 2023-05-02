Gary Edwin Mudge, 81, of Rochester, MN, passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2023.

Gary was born September 24, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN to Edwin and Agnes Mudge. He graduated from Fairbault High School in 1959. In 1961 he joined the Navy where he did air plane maintenance and test flights until 1964. While serving in the Navy he had his two daughters. After marrying his wife Bonnie Mudge on February 14, 1967, they merged their two families and added another to complete their family.

Gary was a jack of all traits; he worked mostly as a salesman but also turned his passion of playing base guitar into a career most recently in the band Summer Winde.

Gary loved woodworking, fishing, working on his 36 International pick-up truck and playing guitar but nothing could beat eating his childhood favorite poppyseed kolaches. He may have put the “Mudge” in “curmudgeon” but his family remembers him as being the man who would do anything for anyone.

He will be missed by all those who knew him.

His is proceeded in death by his parents, Edwin and Agnes Mudge; sister, Linda Frederickson; daughter, Susan Friedrich and loving wife, Bonnie Mudge. He is survived by his children, Michele Maus, Jim Maus, Terry Williams, Danielle Callahan and Joeline Mudge and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Blessed be his memory.

The memorial service will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday. To view the livestream of the service please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com