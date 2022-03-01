Gary F. Lee, 85, a longtime Stewartville, MN area farmer, died on Sunday (February 27, 2022) of natural cause at Fieldcrest Care Center in Hayfield, MN, where he had been a resident for the past 4 days.

Gary Francis Lee was born on August 31, 1936 in Rochester, MN to Francis and Mildred (Faulhaber) Lee. He grew up on the family farm in rural Rock Dell Township, Olmsted County, attended country school, Hayfield and Stewartville Schools graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 1954. He attended 2 years at Luther College in Decorah, IA before serving 2 years active duty in the US Army. Following his discharge he finished studies for his Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics at Mankato State. He returned to the family farm where he has lived and farmed with his brother Victor, ever since. He was a longtime member of E. St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Rock Dell. He enjoyed raising cattle on the farm, going to the sales barn, bowling, following sports and time spent with his family.

Gary is survived by 1 sister and 1 brother - Kathy Lee Mader of Minocqua, WI; Victor Lee of rural Stewartville and sister-in-law – Patricia Lee of Hayfield, MN; 4 nephews - Michael (Karen) Mader; Jonathan (Tina) Mader; Jason Lee and Bryan (Emily) Lee. A special thank –you to Bryan for his extra help for Gary thru the years. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his sister – Lois Lee, brother – John Lee and brother-in-law – Michael Mader.

In keeping with Gary’s wishes no services or visitation are planned at this time. A family celebration of his life will take place at a date and time yet to be determined. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Gary are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com