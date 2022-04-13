Gary Hoffman

Gary August Hoffman, 76, of Chatfield, MN, was called home to the arms of his Lord, Jesus Christ on Monday, April 11, 2022.

He was born in Rochester, MN, on October 23, 1945, to Arthur and Tira (Kamnetz) Hoffman. Gary was united in marriage to Jo Danielson on July 24, 1968.

Gary was a member of numerous co-op boards during his life. He got his pilot’s license and enjoyed spending time flying. Gary was a third-generation farmer on the farm that has been in the family for 119 years. He loved dairy farming, mowing the lawn, fishing in North Dakota, and above all, his grandchildren and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Jo; sons, John (Danielle) Hoffman and Corey (Bridget) Hoffman, of Chatfield; grandchildren, Garrett, Tira, and August; and numerous cousins and other family.

Funeral service for Gary will be 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Chatfield. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Chatfield. In lieu of a visitation, a celebration of life will be held at the farm on June 18th at 5:00 p.m.

Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com