Gary Hubbard

Gary L. Hubbard, Jr., of Lakeville, MN passed from health complications on September 15, 2022, at the young age of 50. Gary is survived by his wife Beth (Thicke) Hubbard, their son Zachary, daughter Charlotte, grandmother Maxine Hammond, parents Gary and Dodie (Doris) Hubbard, Sr., sister Amy (Ryan) Switzer, nieces Payton and Emerson Switzer, and many extended relatives and close friends dearly beloved by Gary.

Gary inspired others as a 1.3-pound preemie, born on August 11, 1972, and never looked back. After graduating from Battle Creek Lakeview High School in 1990, he attended Western Michigan University. There, he earned his bachelor’s in business, which led to a very successful sales career, working for Disney, Whirlpool, and, most recently, Kohler. These companies provided him the opportunity to work and live around the country making lasting friendships at every location. Gary also played an integral role in helping his wife, Beth, build a therapy clinic serving disabled children from the ground up. He was active with National Association of Remodeling Industry (NARI) and served on the NARI Cares Committee.

Gary was a family man with a heart of gold. He radiated love and took a genuine interest in every single person he encountered. His smile and laughter were contagious and he was the first to offer a helping hand in any situation.

At the age of 39, Gary met the love of his life, Beth. They wed on September 14, 2013. They had two children, Zachary and Charlotte, whom he loved fiercely. He truly loved being a dad more than anything else in this world, and always took time to volunteer at his children’s school, coach sports and plan fun family activities and trips.

Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm Friday, September 23, 2022 and 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022, followed by Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm (service will be live-streamed). Both will be held at:

Lord of Life Lutheran Church

16200 Dodd Ln

Lakeville, MN 55044