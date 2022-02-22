The funeral service for Gary L. Miller, 77, a longtime Stewartville, MN area farmer will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday (February 24, 2022) at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Stewartville with Rev. Paul Langmade and Rev. Andrew Langseth officiating. Mr. Miller died on Sunday (February 20, 2022) following a several year illness with Frontotemporal Dementia, at the Spring Valley Care Center, where he had resided for the past 2 years.

Gary Lee Miller was born on May 1, 1944, in Cedar Falls, IA to Merwin and L. Harriett (Westfall) Miller. He grew up on the family farm in Iowa before moving with his family in 1956 to the Miller family farmstead in rural Stewartville. Gary attended Stewartville schools, graduating from Stewartville HS in 1962. He attended Rochester Junior College and was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone in Rochester for a few years. Gary was married on November 14, 1964, in Rochester, MN to Betty Ann Schleusner. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Rochester and Eyota before moving to the Miller Family farm in 1974, where they raised their family and have continued to make their home. Gary was a lifelong farmer and Betty was a farmwife. In 2014, they moved into Stewartville to live with their daughter Jill. Gary and Betty enjoyed going on trips to Georgia to visit their son John and family and all the Miller Family enjoyed going up north in the summer fishing. Gary was a sports fan and loved following his children’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years - Betty; 2 daughters and 2 sons – John(Nickie) of Peachtree Corners, GA; Jay(Dawn) of Rochester, MN; Jill Miller of Stewartville and Jodi(Reese) Wait of Caledonia, MN; 6 grandchildren - Ethan Miller(Rachel Evans), Skylar Miller, Hunter Miller (Tristin Wibel), Connor(Tyshay) Miller, Fischer and Finley Wait; 2 brothers - Larry(Bettie) Miller of rural Stewartville and Roger(Marsha) Miller of Oelwein ,IA and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 12 to 2:00 P.M. on Thursday afternoon at Grace Church in Stewartville. A private family burial will take place following the service at Union Cemetery in Pleasant Grove, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Condolences and memories of Gary are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com