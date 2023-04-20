Gary L. Schroeder, Jr

Gary Lee Schroeder Jr- Zumbrota-

After faithfully serving the Zumbrota community as a Police Officer for 18 years and serving as a member of the Zumbrota Fire Department for many years before medically retiring at the end of 2020, Gary fought a difficult yet courageous battle against PTSD attained in the line of duty. Gary was very proud of his service and struggled greatly with no longer being able to serve in the same capacity. The darkness he witnessed on this earth overtook him, and he was brought into the Lord’s light on Monday April 17, 2023.

Gary was born April 19, 1976, in Rochester, MN and was Confirmed in Christ on May 19, 1991. He earned his law enforcement degree at Rochester Community and Technical College and began his Law Enforcement career in Grand Meadow in 1999. He then worked for Alden PD as the Chief in 2000 where he was instrumental in starting the school liaison program, before starting his career in Zumbrota. Gary married the love of his life, Kim on May 22, 2004. They partnered in parenting three boys who have grown into creative, kind, and respectful teenagers.

Gary had a passion for his family, and he believed in the importance of having one on one time with each of them. He was energized by sharing his passions. He took the boys archery and firearm hunting for Elk in Colorado and Wyoming, and deer and turkey hunting in Kansas. He also mentored his dad and brother while turkey hunting. He was a proud father who loved teaching his boys about life. Not just teaching them how things are done, but also why. He found great enjoyment in sharing his family with others as well and always enjoyed their annual Boundary Waters adventures with the Siems family.

Gary was actively involved with many programs designed to help various communities and people in need including; COPS (Concerns Of Police Survivors) through the Zumbrota half-marathon, the Special Olympics Torch Run, the Invisible Wounds Project, Honor Flight, Protectors Peak and Fight for Air Climb, as well as many others.

He was a remarkable man who left a lasting impression on all that he had contact with. He wasn’t afraid to share his feelings and cry with those who he loved and with anyone who needed help. He was very strong in his faith and fully trusted the Lord.

Gary is survived by his wife Kim; three sons Ethan, Colby and Jacob; his father Gary Sr. (Susan); his sister Beth (Adam); and brothers Derek (Elizabeth) and Eric (Heather); as well as his mother Cindy; nieces and nephews Brady, Carson, Nolan, Cole, Landyn, Holden, Isabella and Paxton; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Waiting for Gary were his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church as well as one hour prior to the funeral service.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday April 24, 2023, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Eric Westlake officiating. A lunch will follow.

A livestream of the service can be found on Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church website at http://www.oslczumbrota.org/watch/

A memorial account has been created to support Kim and the boys at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Checks can be made out to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, with the memo indicating Schroeder memorial, and sent to 1549 East Ave Zumbrota, MN 55992.

