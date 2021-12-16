Gary LaMarr Claude

Age 83 of Lakeville, Minnesota passed away at home on September 25, 2021. Gary was born on January 3, 1938 in Delavan, Minnesota to Clifton and Clara Claude. Gary was a devoted husband and loving father. He married LaVonne Trapp of Dodge Center, Minnesota on June 6, 1959 and they had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Gary was a Boy Scout Master for his son’s troop for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, hunting, trap shooting and woodworking. After retiring as an electrical engineer from a job that he loved, he was able to travel extensively with his wife. He spent a lot of time working on the Claude family tree and traveled to Europe to explore his Alsatian heritage. As high school all-star athlete and an alumnus of the University of Minnesota, he continued his love of sports as a fan of the Minnesota Gophers and the Minnesota Twins. Every morning he started the day with the newspaper, completing the word puzzles.

Gary is survived by his wife, LaVonne; children: Susan Claude, Patricia (Lance) Geppert, and Charles Claude; five grandchildren: Hannah, Gabrielle, Leo, Sophi, and Amara; sister, Diana (Stuart) Eickelberg; and many extended family members. A memorial service will be held on December 29, 2021 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary in Apple Valley. The family asks that you wear facemasks. Additional information can be found on the Henry W. Anderson website: www.HenryWAnderson.com

Henry W. Anderson Mortuary

(952)432-2331

www.HenryWAnderson.com