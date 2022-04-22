Gary R. Zirbes

Gary Ray Zirbes, age 73, of Greenville, Florida, and a former Rochester, Minnesota resident, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 after a long battle with liver disease. Gary was born on November 19, 1948 to parents Clarence and Patricia (Marcou) Zirbes in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Gary graduated from Mayo High School. He was united in marriage to Judy Lehman of Rochester, MN on July 8, 1967. They were the proud parents of their son, Steve, born in 1968. Their family of three moved to Florida in the early ‘80s; where Gary and Judy formed and operated for many years in both Florida and Minnesota their house cleaning and window washing business, the Dynamic Duo.

Gary was a proud grandfather of Zach and Tyler and great grandfather of Carson, all of Plantation, Florida. Gary, Judy and their son, Steve, loved camping as a young family at Whitewater, among other campgrounds. Gary was an animal lover; and he enjoyed playing cards, watching the Minnesota Vikings, going to Star Trek conventions (a self-described “Trekkie”), and all things Star Wars.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Steve (Shari), of Plantation, FL; his mother, Patricia “Pat” Zirbes of Rochester, MN; brothers Mike (Carol) Zirbes of Rochester, MN and Dave Zirbes of Crookston, MN; sisters Linda (Mike) Henry of Rochester, MN and Rhonda (Mike) Franken of Red Wing, MN; grandsons Zach and Tyler and great grandson, Carson, of Plantation, FL; brothers-in-law John (Marianna) Lehman of Wadsworth, Ohio and Rich (Joyce) Lehman of Rochester, MN; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence “Red” Zirbes; brother Randy Zirbes; and sister Barb Zirbes Beranek.

No formal service or memorial will be held. In keeping with Gary’s wishes, he was cremated and there will be a private gathering on family land in Florida to celebrate Gary’s life.