Gary Schad

Gary Eugene Schad, age 67, died peacefully at the Cape Coral Hospital on August 29th, 2021.

Gary was born to Eugene and Diane (Marien) Schad in Wabasha, Minnesota on September 18th, 1953. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1971. Gary had a lifelong interest in music and automobiles, which he was able to turn into different careers. In the late 90s, he moved to Florida and has resided there since then. During high school, he loved wrestling and inspired his younger brothers to participate in the sport. Throughout his life he was an avid Vikings fan, enjoyed fishing, ginseng hunting, going to the beach, and being with his family and friends. Gary was married to Cindy Langerud in October 1978 and during that time they had one child (Dane Schad); they were later divorced.

He is survived by his son, Dane Schad (Jordan), 2 grandchildren, Reagan and Beckett Schad of Prior Lake, MN; siblings, Sheree Schad of Minneapolis, MN, Greg Schad (Lori Zabel) of Plainview, MN, Doug Schad (Dean Carere) of Palm Springs, CA, Michael Schad (Gloria) of Rochester, MN, and Kris Sanborn (Jay) of Mazeppa, MN; multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Schad and Diane Marien.

The family is very grateful to the Cape Coral Hospital staff for the excellent care they provided Gary and the support for his family during his final days.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, May 21, 1:00 p.m. at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview. Visitation is 12 Noon till time of the service.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.