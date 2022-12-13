Gary Sylvester

Gary Eugene Sylvester, age 62 of Plainview, MN died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Care Center in Wabasha, MN of a brain tumor. He was born July 29, 1960 to Eugene and Margaret Sylvester. Gary attended school in Plainview and graduated in 1978. He married Sherry Mollert and together they had 4 children and later divorced. Gary worked at Crenlo in Rochester, Cochran in Waseca, Sacred Heart in Waseca and as a paraprofessional at Waseca Schools. He loved playing cards and being outdoors which included hunting, fishing, mowing lawn, throwing horseshoe and camping. He really enjoyed music; he played accordion, guitar and sang in a band with his dad, siblings, and friends.

He is survived by his children Melissa (Karl Schumacher) of Waterville, Ashly Sylvester of Waseca, McKenzy (Justin) Deling of Waseca, Colby Sylvester of Maple Grove, Rily (Taylor) Sylvester of Mankato; 4 Grandchildren; his mother Margaret; and siblings Sharon, Joe (Lisa), Glenn (Melanie), Kenny (Jodi), Brian (Denise) and Mary (Bryce); in addition to several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene, two brothers Tom and Jim, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

A visitation will be held Saturday, December 17th from 10-12:00 followed by a mass, burial and a luncheon all to be held at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview, MN. Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting with the arrangements.

On behalf of Gary’s family we would like to thank the entire Staff at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Care Center and St. Croix Hospice.