Sadly, on January 8th,2022 Gavin Schulte passed away from this world from natural causes

Gavin was born at Gunderson Lutheran hospital, in LaCrosse on June 13, 1997 to parents, Paul and Helen (Burg) Schulte.

He was a graduate of Stewartville High School in 2017, attending Byron’s Alternative Learning Center.

Gavin had a love for many electronic gadgets. Gavin enjoyed flying R/C aircraft. As well as tearing them apart to repair them when they needed repair.

Gavin also loved his gaming counsels as well as his gaming computer which he often upgraded with newer hardware.

On clear nights Gavin would often be outside with his telescopes observing the night sky.

He is preceded in death by his mother Helen Schulte, as well his mother’s parents Everest and Mary Burg, and his father’s Parents Kenneth and Velda Schulte

He is survived by his father, Paul Schulte as well and many other aunts uncles and cousins

Also his best friend and roommate Blyss Sarania

. .There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN.

The burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, in Caledonia

Lunch to follow at Holy Family Hall at the church.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net