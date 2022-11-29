Gene A. Hart, age 88, of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from complications caused by a fall and hematoma suffered five weeks earlier.

Gene Arthur, the son of Rueben and Dorothy (Bergman) Hart, was born on June 19, 1934 in Rochester, MN. Gene grew up in rural Mantorville, MN and graduated from Mantorville High School with the Class of 1953. Gene excelled in sports in high school, he was an all-state football player. He was united in marriage to Mary Jane Wytaske on May 11, 1957 in Rochester. Gene served in the United States Army and was stationed in Tacoma, WA. He moved back to Minnesota and lived in Mantorville to raise his family. They then moved to Faribault (French Lake) area in 1974. He was a delivery driver for UPS for nearly 30 years. Following retirement and while he wasn’t working, Gene enjoyed fishing, especially in Ontario, Canada with his wife Mary Jane and other family and friends. He also enjoyed deer hunting with a bow and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gene is survived by his children, Theresa Hart, Brian (Greg Marchini) Hart, Angela Eisert, and Mary “Stacy” (Caleb) Freeman; grandchildren, Sheila Sepin, Jesse Eisert, Elisa Baumgartner, Kayli Freeman, Daniel Freeman, Delton Freeman, Thalia Torres, and Adam Hart-Marchini; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jane; and brother, William “Bill” Hart.

Celebration of Life will be held on December 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the StoneBridge Church in Mantorville, MN. Interment will be at St. Margaret’s Cemetery in Mantorville. There will be a reception following the interment at the Mantorville Saloon, 501 N. Main Street.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.