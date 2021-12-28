Gene Cleghorn Waseca

A U.S. Army Veteran, retired Horticulturist, Beekeeper and Fisherman, Gene Cleghorn’s love of life didn’t come to an end with his death. Beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather Gene passed away on December 12, 2021, at age 88. Gene, Dad, Pops was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living and loving life to the fullest, as did he.

Gene was married to the love of his life, Barbara Ann, for over 65 years. Often on a quiet evening after cooking one of his gourmet dishes, Gene would lovingly hold hands with Barbara, referring to her as “his bride”. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Gene. A quiet evening playing scrabble, working in his garden, admiring his flowers or drinking a cup of coffee and telling stories gave Gene the greatest joy.

When not at home Gene could be found at one of the local Waseca lakes, fishing for walleye. Gene often fished or hunted with his sons, daughters, or grandchildren. When another fisherman or woman would gaze longingly at Gene’s limit catch, Gene would pick a fat walleye out of his bucket and give it gladly to the empty-handed person. He had an ability to find joy in his daily activities. His love of God, Nature, his wife and family, his calm and patient manner and his generosity will be talked about and remembered, for generations to come.

Gene was a loyal member of Vista Covenant Church in New Richland, MN. He enjoyed his many church friends, often referring to them as his “other family”.

Gene is survived by his wife, Barbara; his five children, Dennis (Kelly Johnson), Deb (Paul Golan), Nadine, Kim (Steve Goracke), and Brian (Jayme Rockow-Cleghorn); his twin sister Jeanette; nine grandchildren (one deceased); three great grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Gene will be held at Vista Covenant Church on January 28, 2022, at 2 o’clock p.m.

Another celebration of Gene will be held in Cresco, Iowa in Spring 2022. Military honors will be followed by interment at New Oregon cemetery. Gene was an honorable Veteran with a National Defense Service metal given after his dedicated service to the United States Army while in Korea.

Our beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, will be greatly missed. Gene wanted all to know how much he loved his life, and all those he met, on his walk (and often run), through life.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.