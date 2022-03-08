Gene E. Burt, 60, of Rochester, MN, died Sunday, March 6, 2022 at St. Marys Hospital.

Gene was born September 4, 1961 in Rochester, MN to Everett and Delphine (Remold) Burt. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1979.

As a child, Gene participated in 4-H and showed pigs at the local county fair. He enjoyed going to farm auctions with his father and loved caring for his many German Shepherds. He spent numerous hours playing with his own John Deere machinery as his mother would be in the kitchen. It was during his childhood when he developed his love of dirt bikes. Gene and his father purchased a dirt bike on Mother’s Day weekend and also bought his mother a toaster so she wouldn’t feel forgotten.

As an adult, you could find him in Chevelle SS. He spent time playing darts, participating in pool and softball tournaments. He enjoyed going on snowmobile trips with the “boys.” He liked Michelob Golden Light. He would go to restaurants were Sandy Point and Fisherman’s Inn. Gene had a sweet tooth, he absolutely loved anything and everything chocolate, especially Hershey bars with almonds.

Gene loved his son, Brad. Brad and Gene had many special memories together. Gene was the manager for Brad’s dirt biking days. The two of them shared a special bond; they spent countless hours on the tractors and driving Gene’s truck routes.

He is survived by his son, Bradly Burt of Rochester, MN; sister, Nancy (Dan Hunter) Jensen of Plainview, MN; brother, Paul (LeAne) of Rochester, MN; three nieces, Tara (Nick) Hough, Kayla Jensen and Mali Jensen; a step niece, Mercedes Nelson; and two nephews, Adler and Everett Burt.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and most recently, his godparents, Howard and Alice Riess; and their son, Carl Riess.

Gene had a special relationship with his nephews, Adler and Everett. They enjoyed playing nerf guns together; the boys would use the automatic nerf guns while Gene was always given the pump action nerf gun. The three of them would spend many a day playing basketball and catch.

There will be a celebration of life held from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.