Gene Raymond Bowman, 81, died on November 21, 2022 at Mayo Clinic, St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota. Gene was born October 12, 1941, to parents Raymond and Gertrude (Kilmer) Bowman in Dayton, Ohio. Gene attended grade school in New Lebanon, Ohio until he contracted polio at the age of 6 years old. He was tutored at home via TV monitor and continued with home tutoring through his high school years. After graduating from Dixie High School in 1960, Gene went on to college in Dayton, Ohio and earned a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Around 1962, Gene moved to Chicago, Illinois to work for Social Security. He lived at the YMCA and took a cab to work every day. He was so happy being independent. In 1969, Gene became the accountant for the Christian League for the Handicapped in Walworth, Wisconsin, after being recruited by the founder, Charles Pederson. It was while working at the Christian League that he met his wife, Cheryl Swagger. They were married May 1, 1971. Gene became the administrator for the Christian League in 1975. While living in Walworth, WI, Gene and Cheryl were blessed with two children, Peter and Amy. In 1980, Gene and Cheryl made the decision to move to Minnesota to be closer to Cheryl’s parents. After 2.5 years in Lake City, they moved to Rochester to be near Mayo Clinic where Cheryl was employed as a nurse. Gene started a position as an accountant for Faith Sound, Inc. and continued in that position until he retired in 1993.

He was especially thankful for the opportunity for his children to attend Faith Christian School, and volunteered much of his time at the school and his beloved radio station, KFSI. Gene had a strong Christian faith, and he based his life on Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Gene had a very challenging journey in life that included many complex medical issues and frequent hospital stays. In spite of these challenges, Gene remained focused on Christ and the needs of others. He blessed everyone he met with a listening ear and words of wisdom. He made a special effort to befriend and encourage those with physical challenges. He loved, he cared, he persevered, and was a loyal servant of God. The family would like to express their immense appreciation to the staff and care providers at Mayo Clinic Rochester. Gene has received excellent care over the years and we are grateful to each one who touched his life. A special thank you to Dr. Andrew Greenlund for his expertise and compassionate care. Gene is survived by his wife Cheryl, children Peter Bowman, Amy (Steve) Rehm, and grandchildren Emma Bowman, Mikayla Rehm, Micah Rehm and Markus Rehm, nephews Steve Stutz (Paula) and Wayne Stutz (Lori) and their children and grandchildren, and sister-in-law Jenny Bowman and her sons. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce and brother Mark. A visitation will be held Saturday December 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM with memorial service at 11:00 AM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to KFSI 92.9 FM (Christian radio station) 4016 28th Street SE Rochester, MN. 55904 Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bowman family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com