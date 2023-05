Dec. 3, 1933 - May 28, 2023

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Gene Runkle, 89, Grand Meadow, Minn., died Sunday, May 28, in Grand Meadow.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, at United Methodist Church in Grand Meadow. Pastor Jon Marburger will officiate. Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.