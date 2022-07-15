Genevieve Bahnemann, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 14 at her home.

Gen was born July 21, 1923, in Minneapolis, MN having two brothers and a sister. She graduated from a Catholic grade school, a girl’s Catholic high school in 1941, and then the Minneapolis Business College. She became a Confidential Secretary to an Executive in a major utility in Minneapolis.

Upon her marriage to John Bahnemann on June 19, 1948, they moved to Des Moines, Iowa where they raised three boys. After ten years in Des Moines, they moved to Rochester, MN where they completed their family with another son and daughter. The family spent many summers at their lake home in Wisconsin and also many Christmas holidays with John’s parents in Florida.

Gen was a stay-at-home mother during the growing years of their children. Later she was employed as a part-time Secretary for the Rochester Public Schools. She retired after ten plus years of work for Rochester Public Schools and about the time her husband, John, retired.

Retirement years were spent in Arizona during the winter and in the summers at the Wisconsin lake home but they still found time for many wonderful vacations such as on a Mediterranean cruise and visiting many European countries.

Gen’s generosity continues as she donated her body to Mayo Clinic for research.