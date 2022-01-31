Genevieve (Farrell) Rice

5/15/1928 – 1/26/2022

We lost a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who excelled at bridge, being there for anyone who needed her, long laughing jags, even longer naps, and phrasing things in an indelicate manner.

Genny was born in 1928 during the roaring twenties but grew up during the depression. And that was her. The life of any party but also caring and compassionate for anyone in need.

Even with 8 kids John and Genny opened their home for anyone – there were many extended stays for people who are still very much a part of our family.

She herself came from severe poverty but was sustained by the love of her mom, Honorah Farrell and her four older brothers, Bill, Pat, Bob and Doug, all of them WWII veterans and heroes in their own right.

She went to one year of college at the U and earned an advanced degree in partying and unbridled joy during the post war years. It’s there that she met the love of her life, John Rice followed in quick succession by 8 fiercely independent children, (Michelle, who sadly passed this last year, Joe, Renee, Laura, Colette, Christine, Bob and Mike) and 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Genny lived untrammeled by what was expected of a housewife at the time. She danced to the tune of her own xylophone, and how she danced and played and loved. She was also a fighter for the many causes she supported. At 80 she became the third oldest delegate in the U.S for President Obama. At 92 she became a diamond life master at bridge as well as winning a bridge game with her partner Greg, with 247 teams from around the world - just two days before she passed.

Her nephew John Farrell said Aunt Genny was the most alive person he ever knew. That really sums it up. She will be dearly missed by so many.

Celebration of life Service will be held at:

The Eagles Club (917 15th Avenue SE, Rochester, MN) Time: 1pm followed by a reception. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Following the service those who wish can give tributes.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: Bear Creek Services, 3108 US-52 Rochester MN 55901.