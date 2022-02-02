Genevieve (Farrell) Rice

5/15/1928 – 1/26/2022 We lost our beloved mother and best friend who excelled at bridge, being there for anyone who needed her, long laughing jags, even longer naps, and phrasing things in an indelicate manner. She often said she’s never been accused of being normal - nor did she appreciate that trait in others.

Genny danced to the tune of her own xylophone, and how she danced. She was also a fighter for the many causes she supported. At 80 she became the third oldest delegate in the U.S for President Obama. At 92 she became a diamond life master at bridge and won a bridge tournament the day before she passed.

Throughout her exceptional life she had her beloved family: Parents Honorah and William, and her four brothers, Bill, Pat, Bob and Doug. She met and married the love of her life, John Rice at the U of M and had 8 fiercely independent children, 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Celebration Of Life Service will be held at the Rochester Eagles Club followed by a reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres. TIME: February 6th, 1pm. ADDRESS: 917 15th Ave SE, Rochester, MN

Following the service those who wish can give tributes.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: Bear Creek Services, 3108 US-52 Rochester MN 55901.

The service will also be live streamed. For information please contact Renee at ReneeRice2010@gmail.com

