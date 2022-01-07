George C. Kramer

George Clarence Kramer, 91, of Rochester, MN, died Thursday January 6, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus.

George was born October 19, 1930 in Flandreau, South Dakota to George and Anna (Hammer) Kramer. George grew up on a farm in Flandreau, SD and then moved to Rochester, MN with Ernie and Nelda Wiens, whom he worked for. George married Phyllis Irene Brown on December 27, 1952 in Rochester, MN. George began working with his father in‐law and became an Electrician. He became co‐owner of Dale’s electric with his friend Dale Griebenhow. George also raced stock cars for many years and was an avid dog lover. After retirement, George and Phyllis enjoyed spending their winters in Las Vegas, NV, and the rest of the year at their cabin in Oronoco, MN.

He is survived by his brother Jim Kramer; his four children; Ed (Sharolyn) Kramer of Rochester, MN, Dori (Robert) Lynde of Oronoco, MN, Ernie Kramer of Oronoco, MN, Evan (Sandy) Kramer of Rochester, MN; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his special friend Annabelle Peterson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis Kramer; sisters Margaret and Mary; brothers Tom, Sam, Edward, Louie, and Johnny; grandchild Nicole Kramer; and daughter in‐law Sharolyn Kramer.

The funeral service for George will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00AM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. David Mead officiating. Visitation will be held starting one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A lunch will follow the funeral service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Mantorville, MN.

Memorials can be sent to Paws and Claws or your local animal shelter in honor of George Kramer.

