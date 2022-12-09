George E. DeVinny

George Edward DeVinny, 87, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

George was born November 11, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to George and Irene (Sjholm) DeVinny Sr. He graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1954. On June 18, 1960, he married Mary McCarthy at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Elba, MN. The couple lived in South Minneapolis, MN for 16 years. George briefly attended the University of MN before graduating from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD).

George then worked at the Walker Art Center for 7 years and for The Design Partnership as well as other freelance jobs in Minneapolis until the couple and their 6 children moved to Rochester, MN in 1976. He worked for the Mayo clinic as a medical graphic designer for more than 25 years.

George loved all kinds of music, especially classical and jazz. He also enjoyed sports cars, coaching youth football and baseball, and making beautiful wood furniture.

He is survived by his wife Mary, children Tom DeVinny (Kate), Cara Clarey (Jay), Anne Saari (Byron), Molly Bowron (Joe), Andy DeVinny (Brenda), & John DeVinny, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers and a sister.

The Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13 in the River Park Chapel at the Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. George will be cremated.

Memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Poverello Fund.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.