George E. Fitterer

George Edward Fitterer, 84, of Rochester, MN went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family.

George was born May 14, 1938 in Laurel, MT to Alex and Esther (Henke) Fitterer, the third of five children. His family returned to Mandan, ND where he was raised. George served for 4 years in the US Air Force in San Antonio, TX and then graduated from The State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND for electronics. While there, he met the love of his life, Sandi. They married shortly after in December of 1961. He graduated with a business degree from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks in 1971. George was devoted to his family. He delighted in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His faith was like his life, deep, simple, and quiet. He enjoyed life.

He will be missed by his wife Sandra (Erickson); daughters, Ann (Kurt) Knodel, Therese (Scott) Pass and Karen (Tom) Umphress; grandchildren, Katrina (Brandon) Marini, Andrea (Ben) Bradshaw, Emily (Tim) Gleeson, Steve (Grace) Pass, Margaret Pass and Joseph Pass; great-grandchildren, Mira Bradshaw, Dominic Gleeson, Vanessa Bradshaw, Cyrus Marini, Eleanor Gleeson, Isaac Gleeson, and Wilson Pass; his sister, three brothers, and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister’s husband, Ted Smith.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Rochester with Rev. Thomas Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling in Minneapolis, MN on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12:30pm.

The family asks for memorials to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com