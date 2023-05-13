George Paul Beech Jr. passed away at his home in rural Byron on Thursday afternoon May 11, 2023, surrounded by his children having survived 500 heartbroken days after losing his precious wife Elizabeth (Betty).

George was born on April 8, 1938 in Slayton to George Oliver Beech and Minnie Theodora Oldewurtel Beech in the bedroom to the left at the top of stairs in their MN farm. He grew up on the Slayton farm with his parents, brothers, and sister. George met Betty at The Hatfield Dance Hall while they were still in high school. He bribed a mutual friend to introduce him to her and the rest, as they say, is history.

George and Betty were married in September 1961 after requesting a delay in his draft orders to attend his own wedding. He served in the U.S. Army from October 18, 1961, to August 26, 1963 as a radio operator and morse code expert in Korea. After his service, the young family moved to Bemidji, MN where George studied elementary education at Bemidji State College. Upon graduation, the family moved to Byron, where George had been offered a teaching position. Over 31 years, George taught 3rd grade and 5th grade in the Byron School system and is fondly remembered by many of his students as their favorite teacher, always standing up for the underdog and making sure each child understood their intrinsic value. He conferred many a delightful nickname upon his students. George also painted houses in the summer, tended bar at “the corner” municipal, and attended school to earn his master’s degree while teaching and raising his family.

In 1977, George and Betty bought a small farm south of Byron where they raised dairy goats, cows, horses, stray cats, dogs, and four children. He was a playful dad that didn’t hesitate to jump into any role that might be needed for a 4-H project, church program, or just because one child or another may have needed a grown up to be a horse on his hands and knees. George was always famously available for his children and would stop whatever he was doing to visit whenever one of them showed up at the door (or in the garage).

After retirement, George still loved to drive the school bus as a substitute. Being a substitute and taking a variety of different routes wherever he was needed, he often enlisted the aid of the kids to find their homes, a story that has been told by many a child riding his bus. He also mowed for the city of Byron and returned to Byron Elementary to read to the children as a volunteer. George loved his retired teachers’ group of friends, his former college buddies, his always helpful neighbors, and his 4:00 PM friends at the American Legion whom he considered “a family”.

George received Hospice Care from Mayo Clinic from the same amazing and familiar team that had cared for Betty. His children cared tenderly for him at home as he had cared so lovingly for them. George is survived by his brother Paul Beech, children Stacy Sinner (Michael), Susie Paynter (Jim), George Beech (Christine) and Angela Vizenor (JP), 12 grandchildren; Terry, Laura, Richard, Matthew, Christopher, Jestine, Elizabeth (Ellie), Nichole, Katherine, Caitlyn, Jaxon, and Mason, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his love Betty, parents, brother Jerry, and sister Audrey.

Visitation will be at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 4-7 PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Byron United Methodist Church 503 First Ave NW Byron, MN at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM. Lunch will be served following the service.

