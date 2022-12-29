George Paul Sedgwick, DVM

Dr. Sedgwick, 83, of rural Stewartville died Dec. 4, 2022.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1939 to David Ernest Sedgwick and Lora Lee Von Kuster Sedgwick.

He was a graduate of The Blake School and University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine. He practiced veterinary medicine in Stewartville for 46 years before retiring in 2016.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean (Schramm); daughters, Erin Sedgwick Bursch (Todd) and Kate Sedgwick Weber (Keith); granddaughters, Evie and Addi Weber; brother, John Sedgwick (Nancy); sisters, Lee Anderst (Jim) and Mary Davis (David); brother-in-law, Wayne Schramm (Carol); two nieces; and 10 nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley followed by a Celebration of Life at Willow Creek Event Center in Rochester from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Paws and Claws or Camp Companion, both in Rochester.