George R. Menshik, 93, of Rochester,MN, and a longtime Stewartville,Mn resident died on Tuesday (February 2, 2022) of natural causes at Mayo Clinic Rochester - St. Marys Campus. No services are planned for this week. A full obituary with service details will be available in the Rochester P.B. and Stewartville Star next week. Arrangements are with Griffin - Gray F.H. in Stewartville.