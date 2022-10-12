George Rahman

George Edward Rahman, 81, of Elgin, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview. George was born January 9, 1941, in Wabasha to Edward and Marion (Hoffman) Rahman. He attended rural Wabasha County School and then attended Elgin High School graduating in 1958. On May 19, 1962, he married Patricia Ann Ferraro at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

After marriage the Rahman’s lived in the Plainview and Elgin area. George worked for Don Schreve Lincoln Mercury in Rochester, and then drove milk truck for Forrest Walters. He also was employed by the Elgin Cheese Factory, and then dairy farmed in rural Elgin from 1972 to 1995. George also was a custodian for the Elgin-Millville, and Plainview, Elgin, Millville School Districts, and was a crossing guard.

George served on the Elgin-Millville and PEM school boards, Elgin Fire Department, and the Ambulance Service for 23 years. He was a member of Farm Bureau, and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Potsdam.

George is survived by two sons, Jeffery “Razor” Rahman (Pam) of Elgin, and Brian Rahman, of Byron, four grandchildren, Stephanie, Matthew, Lyna, and Cassie; six great-grandchildren Dylan, Dawson, Kinlee, Brynn, Clyde and Calvin; two sisters, Maxine Sims of Plainview, and Ruth (Jim) Ohm of Millville; and two brothers, Donald “Pete” (Jane) Rahman of Durand, WI and Ron Rahman of Northfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Pat, daughter, Jodea, a brother, John, and a great-grandson, Clayton.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview with Deacon John DeStazio officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. Joachim’s Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com