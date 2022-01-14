George Schmidt

George Allen Schmidt Jr, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home with his granddaughters (Brooke Schmidt & Cassie Bedard) by his side in Rochester, MN, on January 11th, 2022.

On May 15th, 1938, George Jr. was born to George and Bernice Schmidt in Wabasha County. He graduated from High School in Lake City. He met the love of his life Eleanor (Ellie) Prew and married her on February 24th, 1962. He worked for his own business of Rochester Vending Services for much of his life.

George and Ellie loved gambling in Las Vegas & Laughlin, NV. He enjoyed socializing at the Eagles Club and the American Legion in Rochester, MN. George loved the outdoors and sunshine. He was known for his handsome smile and kindness.

George is survived by his two sisters Marguerite “Peggy” Marquette, of Sacramento, Calif., Kathleen (William) Hollman, of Lake City; two granddaughters, Brooke Schmidt of Rochester, MN, and Cassie (Josh) Bedard of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Laila & Richie of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

George was proceeded in death by his wife Eleanor (Ellie) Schmidt, three sons, Jeffrey (Jeff), Dennis (Denny), Gerald (Jerry) Schmidt; grandson, Brandon Schmidt; three sisters, Mary O’Neil, Dorothy Sexton, and Elaine Dammann, and three brothers John Schmidt, Thomas Schmidt, Francis Schmidt; and his parents.

There will be a service on January 22nd, 2022, from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church; 1600 11th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904 ( Family & relatives ONLY, please).

On the same date, from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm, there will be a Celebration of Life at American Legion (ALL are welcome); 915 21st Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904.