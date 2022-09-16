Georgiana C. Castellanos

Georgiana Claire Castellanos, 64, of Green Bay, WI passed peacefully on September 14, 2022 of lung cancer. She was loved and cherished until the day she passed and will be greatly missed.

Born on Christmas Eve 1957 to Lisabeth Riddle and Ed Wood in San Bernardino, CA, Georgiana moved around the country before landing in Rochester, MN, where she graduated from Mayo High School in 1976.

She met Alfredo Castellanos, the love of her life, in Concord, CA in 1986 and they were married in Lake Tahoe in 1987. By 1990 their family of two had grown to four through the birth of their daughters, Emily and Sofia.

Georgiana moved her family back to Rochester, MN in 1991. She dedicated her life to the younger generation and keeping them safe. As a truancy officer, foster parent, and guardian ad litem her focus was making sure kids were in their best situation. She opened her home to many foster kids over the years and made sure to treat each one as her own. She had a special place in her heart for Addy Sinclair and son Kobe and Danielle Dudlext and daughter Sofia.

Georgiana moved to Green Bay in 2017 to be closer to her daughter, Emily, and son in law, Nathan. In 2018, she became a “Meme” to her grandson, Harvey, and his daycare provider. She was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in late 2021 and fought until her last breath.

Georgiana was predeceased by her parents, Liz and Ed, and her husband, Alfredo Castellanos. She is survived by her daughters Sofia Castellanos and Emily Henrigillis, her grandson Harvey Henrigillis, and her brothers David Wood and Patrick Wood.

A celebration of life will be held in Rochester, MN on Sunday September 25th, 2022 at Quarry Hill Nature Center in the Savanna Room from 12-4. We will share stories, laughs, and love the woman that was Georgiana Castellanos.

To leave a special message or condolences for Georgiana’s family, please visit ryanfh.com.