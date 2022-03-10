Gerald Ferguson

Gerald L Ferguson, 90, of Manteo NC and formerly of St. Paul, MN passed away March 5, 2022. He was born December 20, 1931 in Chatfield, MN to Ray and Eleanor Ferguson. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Eleanor; daughter, Cindy; granddaughter, Lynn; and sisters, Arlene and Karen.

He is survived by his children, Rebecca Kelly, Brian (Kim), Scott (Deb), Brenda (Mike) Proulx, and Don (Tanya); 9 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. Gerald is also survived by his sisters, Meredith Bakken and MarlaRae Finley; and many nieces and nephews.

