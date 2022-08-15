April 15, 1937 - Aug. 13, 2022

LAKE CITY, Minn. - Gerald Fick, 85, Lake City, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 13, in Mayo Clinic Health System, Lake City Care Center.

A private family service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in Lakewood Cemetery in Lake City. The service will be livestreamed on Mahn Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page. A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Lake City Sportsman’s Club. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Hospice or Lake City Sportsman’s Club.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.