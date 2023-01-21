Gerald G. King, 86, a lifelong Spring Valley, MN area farmer died on Thursday (January 19, 2023) of natural causes, at the Spring Valley Care Center where he had been a resident since 2021.

Gerald Garfield King was born on September 12, 1936 in Spring Valley Twsp, Fillmore County, MN to Garfield and Beulah(Tabor) King. He grew up on the family farm and attended country school and began farming with his family. Gerald was married on February 19, 1972 in Minneapolis, MN to Ruth M. Jungblut. The couple lived on the King Family Farm where they raised their daughters and made their home for a number of years. Gerald farmed and lived on his family farm for over 65 years. He moved into Spring Valley to live with his daughter and granddaughter in 2016. Ruth was a farmwife and homemaker. Mrs. King died in December 8, 2020. Gerald was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Spring Valley. He enjoyed watching Westerns on TV and time spent with his family.

Gerald is survived by two daughters - Grace King (Tiburico Hernadez) of Rochester, MN and Wanda King and her daughter - Julie, of Spring Valley, Mn; 2 sisters and 1 brother - Lois Butturff (Pat) Bowron of Rochester; Robert(Janet) King of Pine Island, MN; Joyce Butturff of Rochester, nieces and nephews and 7 grandcats. He was preceded in death by his wife - Ruth and his parents.

A memorial service for Gerald will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday (January 23, 2023) at First Baptist Church in Spring Valley, MN with Rev. Joe Haynes officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Monday morning. Burial and a committal service will follow at Hamilton Cemetery in rural Racine, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Gerald are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.