Gerald “Jerry” Baudoin

Gerald F (Jerry) Baudoin, 93, passed away on December 30, 2021, at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield. Jerry was born on June 19, 1928, the son of Albert and Coral (Johnston) Baudoin in Hayfield, MN. Jerry grew up in the hard times of the depression, which instilled in him the value of hard work. He attended rural schools in Dodge County, as well as Dodge Center HS. Prior to graduation, Jerry enlisted in the US Navy, but he subsequently received his GED. Jerry was a marketer for the Sinclair Oil Company for over 20 years and subsequently sold real estate for 15 years, while also owning a Coast To Coast hardware store.

A longtime Lions Club member, Jerry was a past commander of the Chatfield American Legion and Chatfield VFW. He was also a member of the Chatfield Methodist Church. Jerry was a “people” person, who enjoyed making new friends, while keeping his many old friends close. He loved old cars and tractors, as well as driving his ATV through wooded trails. He was a patriot, who loved his country, along with the town of Chatfield and it’s people.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Rachel and a brother, Rollie Baudoin. He leaves to mourn, his son, Keith (Gail) Baudoin, grandchildren Brian (Terri) Baudoin and Kelly Baudoin, 3 great grandchildren and a great, great grandson, along with a special friend, Beverly Jorde, and her family. He is also survived by sisters, Carol Armour and Lois Tucker, along with a host of nephews and nieces, and cousins, all of whom he loved dearly.

Jerry requested that his body be donated to the Mayo Clinic for medical research. A memorial service and celebration for Jerry will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Chatfield. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Military honors by Chatfield American Legion and VFW Giese Kelsey Post 6913. Burial will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield.

Any memorials may be directed to the Chatfield United Methodist Church.

Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com