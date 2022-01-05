Gerald “Jerry” Dubin of Rochester passed away peacefully at age 92 with his wife Doralee by his side. Jerry was born and raised in Chicago and served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean war. He married the love of his life, Doralee, on December 25, 1952 in Chicago.

After living in Chicago and Fort Dodge, Iowa, he brought his family to Rochester in 1968 where he became an active member of the community. He served on the Rochester Civic Music board and the DFL. He performed volunteer work at B’nai Israel Synagogue, including serving on the board and as facilities manager.

Professionally, Jerry worked as a small business owner and in sales before returning to school, graduating from Winona State and becoming a certified public accountant. As a CPA, he discovered his passion for the work, and his devotion to his career lasted for decades, long past the standard retirement age.

His interests were both artistic and academic, and he maintained the curiosity of a life-long learner. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a quip or quotable phrase in every situation. He was also a technology enthusiast and an avid amateur photographer.

Jerry is survived by Doralee, cherished wife of 69 years, daughter Beth (Stephen) Sack, son Joseph (France) Dubin and grandchildren Sam and Zoe Dubin. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother. He bequeathed his body to the Mayo Clinic to advance medical education.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rochester Rehab and Seasons Hospice for the warm and attentive care Jerry received during his time there.

A Zoom memorial service will be held at B’nai Israel Synagogue on Tuesday January 11th at 2PM. Please contact the synagogue office at (507) 288-5825 for Zoom information.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to Seasons Hospice or to B’nai Israel.

Donations to Seasons Hospice help provide compassionate care and comfort to individuals during their final months or days of life while supporting their loved ones through this difficult time. To donate online, go to https://www.seasonshospice.org/donations-form . Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Jerry Dubin. Or call (507) 285-1930, or mail a check to Seasons Hospice, 1696 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902

To donate to B’nai Israel Synagogue, go to https://www.bnaiisraelmn.org/donations.html , call (507) 288-5825, or mail a check to B’nai Israel Synagogue, 150 7th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN 55902.

