Gerald (Jerry) Hatch

Jerry, a resident of Pinehaven Nursing home in Pine Island, passed away on March 11, 2022. His daughter Melissa was by his side.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Delphine Hatch and his sister Aleeta Halling. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Schrot, and his grandson Cole Schrot both of Wisconsin. He is also survived by his sister Joy (Curt) in New Mexico, Lu Ann (Dale) in Minnesota and Mary (Paul) in Florida and their children and grandchildren.

A special thanks to Joy, and her supporting family, for her devotion to his care and comfort in his final years. Arrangements are handled by Macken funeral home.