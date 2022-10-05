Gerald “Jerry” M. Clemens, 85, of Chatfield, passed away peacefully at the Chosen Valley Care Center surrounded by his family on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Jerry was born February 9, 1937, in Rochester, MN, to Charles and Margaret (Healy) Clemens. He grew up in Chatfield, MN and graduated from Chatfield High School in 1954. On November 25, 1958 he married Shirley Strande and together they raised their eleven children on the family’s century farm.

Jerry was a lifelong farmer, spending many hours raising crops and livestock. He was a Wind and Fire Insurance owner/agent for 37 years. He served as a board member for both Southeast Mutual Insurance and Olmsted County Water and Soil Conservation Board for many years.

Jerry enjoyed taking bus trips with his wife, spending time with family and watching his grandchildren’s various events. He was an avid bowler, and both a John Deere and Ford enthusiast.

Jerry is survived by his wife Shirley of 63 years, daughters Anne (Joe) Mandt, Margaret (Joel) Viss, Sara (JD) Root, Sue (Todd Aldrich), sons, Mike, John (Sam), Bill (Chris), Pat (Angie), Tim (Jennifer), Dan (Lynn Salisbury), Matt (Erin); 33 loving grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, niece Catherine (Dan) Andrews and extended family. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom.

Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Chatfield at 11 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, with Father McGrath officiating. Visitation will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5-7 PM and 10-11 AM Saturday prior to mass. Following the service, burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Chatfield.

Riley Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Clemens family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com

Memorials can be sent to Riley Funeral Home, 800 S Main St, Chatfield MN Attn: Clemens Family