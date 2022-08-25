Gerald “Jerry” Roth

Gerald “Jerry” John Roth, age 88, formerly of Rochester (Simpson), MN joined the saints in Heaven on Sunday, August 21st, 2022 at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, MN with his son and daughter by his side.

Jerry was born on November 25, 1933 in Pepin, WI to Nick and Vera (Olsen) Roth. As a young boy, he moved to Wabasha, MN and graduated from St. Felix Catholic High School. He enlisted in the Navy and served his country honorably in the Korean War on the USS Quincy. After his Naval career, he returned to Wabasha and worked for the Milwaukee Railroad. He married Patricia “Patty” Ann Clark at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, Simpson, MN on August 23rd, 1958. He was employed with IBM for 31 years in Rochester, MN until his retirement in July, 1991.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Roth of Spring Grove, MN, son, Joseph (Sandy) Roth of Locust Grove, VA, daughter, Fern (Dean) Beneke of Eitzen, MN. He was blessed with six grandchildren – Angela (Werner) Fourie, Erica (Justin) Hayth, Nicholas Roth (deceased), Timothy (Megan) Roth, Christopher Roth and Dylan Beneke. Six great-grandchildren – Jack, Owen, and Lydia Fourie, Skyler and Piper Hayth and Madelyn Roth. Two sisters, Yvonne (Mike) McDonald of St. Paul, MN, and MaryAnn Roth of Black River Falls, WI.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Larry, Bob, Jim, sister Jean and grandson, Nicholas.

Jerry will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was a proud Vikings and Twins fan. His favorite pastime was playing cards, cribbage, dominos, horseshoes, square dancing, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, summer trips to northern MN and Canadian lakes, bird watching, and gardening. After retirement, he traveled with Patty to Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii, Germany, and went on Caribbean cruises and bus tours across the United States. He was always present to celebrate the academic and sporting accomplishments of his grandchildren.

He volunteered his time with 4-H Clubs, Diabetes Bike-a-thon, and the Stewartville Care Center Family Counsel. He was a faithful member and friend at St. Bridget’s parish. Everyone that met Jerry was certain to enjoy a story and a joke and would walk away with a smile. The best things in life were the simple things. He made a point to remind everyone to live life with no regrets. He would often say “If you have a chance to do something, you need to do it.”

The Funeral Mass for Jerry will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Simpson. Visitation will be held Friday evening, August 26, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass at St. Bridget’s Church. Burial will be in St. Bridget’s Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester, MN.

