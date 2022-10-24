Gerald “Jerry” Steege

Gerald R. Steege “Jerry”, 85, of Zumbrota, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at The Mayo Clinic, St. Marys campus.

Jerry was born October 8, 1937 in Goodhue County to Raymond and Gladys (Husbyn) Steege. He was a 1955 graduate of Zumbrota High School and went on to Mankato Vo-Tech to be an auto mechanic. After graduating from Mankato, Jerry proudly served his country as part of the US Army. After, returning home from the military, Jerry met and was united in marriage to Delores Yunker on November 27, 1963. Jerry worked as an auto mechanic for Grover Auto for over 5o years. He enjoyed hunting, camping, going for drives and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Jerry also loved sitting on his front porch reading a good book or just watching the world go by. He was a simple man, quiet and reserved yet helpful and thoughtful. Jerry was also known for his one word answer….“whatever”.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Bill) Anderson of Plymouth, MN, Sheri (Paul) Helin of Blaine, MN and Sara Steege of Annandale, MN; grandchildren, Brady (Kaitlin) Anderson, Parker and Carter Anderson, Ryan (Rachel) Helin and Rachel Helin; brother, Wayne (Cindy) Steege and nieces Jacklin and Kaitlin Steege. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Delores and by his sister, Ann Jossens.

Jerry requested no services. Burial will be held at a later date at Zumbrota Cemetery.