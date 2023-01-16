Gerald “Jerry” Twohey

Gerald Edward Twohey, 90, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023 at the Stewartville Care Center.

Jerry was born on April 23, 1932 in Rochester to Clarence and Margaret (Brown) Twohey. He grew on the family farm West of Simpson, went to country school and ultimately farmed his whole life. Jerry was very proud of his International tractors and enjoyed helping his neighbors and family. For many years, he dug graves by hand at St. Bridget’s Cemetery and wasn’t afraid of hard manual labor. He read the newspaper from cover to cover every day and especially looked forward to coffee with his friends at the truck stop. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his brother Robert “Bob” (Karen) Twohey of Rochester, sister-in-law Marilyn Twohey of Stewartville, nieces and nephews Dawn (Jeff) Morse, Jill (Bruce) Mehrkens, Edward (Sherri) Twohey, Karen (Jerome) Sheehan, William (Jean) Twohey, Cathy (Peter) Lehman, Jean Baker, Tom (Kathy) Mulvihill, Carol (Al) VanDyke, Richard (Debbie) Mulvihill and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Margaret and David Mulvihill, brother Frank, niece Tamara Twohey and his infant nephew James Twohey.

The Funeral Mass for Jerry will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00AM at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church with Father Kevin Connolly officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at St. Bridget’s. Burial will be in the St. Bridget’s Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to St. Bridget’s Catholic Church.

