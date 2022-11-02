Gerald Lee Longman, age 75, of Mazeppa, MN, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 in a hunting accident. He was born February 28, 1947 in Estherville, Iowa to parents Clyde and Alice Longman. He attended Estherville High School and later Mankato College. Jerry served in the navy aboard the USS Midway for four years.

Jerry was a lover of adventure and all things outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He loved a sly game of poker with his buddies. He was previously married to Sharon Chesley and Dorothy Cooper, and met the love of his life, Brenda (Nelson) Longman in 1985. They were married May 15, 1993. Jerry and Brenda enjoyed many adventures together, including trips to Alaska, The Dominican Republic, and Germany; they also put many miles on their Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Brenda (Nelson) Longman of Mazeppa, MN, sons Erik (Lindsay) Nelson of Hugo, MN and Eliot Longman of Fargo, ND, grandchildren RosaLin and Rosalia Alcoser, and brother Charles Longman of Estherville, IA.

A memorial service for Jerry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Ranfranz Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service; a luncheon will follow. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a private family interment in Estherville, IA.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family ask that a charitable donation be made to the organization of your choice in Jerry’s name.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Longman family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com