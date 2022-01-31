Gerald Lee Olson

Gerry Olson, 67, of Rochester, MN, passed away in the evening on January 27, 2022, with his wife, Sherry Moyer and children, Cassandra and Devin at his side and Jimmy Buffet playing in the background. A “parrot head” through and through, Gerry’s easygoing nature and caring personality made him a devoted father, companion, and friend who will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Born November 11, 1954, and raised in Howard Lake, MN, Gerry graduated from Mayo High School in 1973. After years of living, working, and raising his children in the Twin Cities area with their mother, Karyn DeVinny, Gerry returned to Rochester to be with Sherry and reunite with their lifelong high school friends and his parents, Gene and Phyllis. He and Sherry were married on June 25, 2016, with their beloved dog, Charlie, serving as ring bearer. “Ger and Sher” spent their years together enjoying summers boating, fishing, and floating on Lake Ida at the family cabin in Alexandria, MN; laughing and visiting with their friends; and traveling to wherever they could find warm sand and a bit of island life.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Sherry and their dog, Charlie; his brother, Gene (Chris) Olson, his children, Cassandra (Pat) Hauswald and Devin Olson; his nieces, Jess Runte and Sam Schroeder and their families; his grandchildren, Oliver (3) and Hayes (11 months); his step-sons, Kevin Moyer (Rita Hawkins-Moyer) and Ross Moyer (Bridget Moyer); and his step-grandchildren, Alexys, Opal (2), Piper (7), and Parker (5).

The family will host a visitation on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE, Rochester. Instead of a funeral service, a party celebrating Gerry’s life will be held on February 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Rochester Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.