Gerald Marum, 87, of Chester, MN died peacefully Friday December 10, 2021 at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, MN.

Gerald was born August 6, 1934 in Chester, MN to William and Mary Marum, where he was raised on a farm and attended school ¼ mile up the road. He graduated from Chatfield and went into the Army for two years. Gerald came home after his service and became a farmer on his parents’ farm. He continued farming and met and married Ofelia Valenzuela, who transferred from the Philippines as a registered nurse.

Gerald is survived by a son, Marlon Marum; grandsons’, Shawn and Alex Marum; and two siblings; sister, Joan and brother, John Marum.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, 1600 11th Ave SE Rochester, MN, with Fr. Peter Schuster officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Resurrection Catholic Church. Interment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, 1300 Marion Rd SE, Rochester, MN.

