Gerald R. Hanf, age 71, of Spring Valley, MN, passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Jerry was born on June 10, 1951 to Raymond and Elsie (Fjerstad) Hanf in Rochester, MN. Jerry and his siblings grew up in Rochester where he graduated from Mayo. Jerry married Jan Kruger and started a family. Shortly after they married, Jerry was drafted into the US Army. Jerry and Jan had four children together, they later divorced. Over the years Jerry delivered fertilizer for Rochester Fertilizer, drove for Road Wreckers, and was part-owner of Wayne and Jerry’s Truck Stop, south of Rochester. He later leased on with R&K Express for the next 32 years. This is where Jerry met his future wife, Diana Robinson, who too had four children! Jerry had a personality like no other; he was witty and wise, a jokester and always had a story to tell! It seemed like Jerry knew everybody, or everybody knew him. On your birthday you could expect a phone call at the crack of dawn wishing you the happiest of birthdays. You would often see him wearing his bib overalls, unless he had to dress up for a special occasion. He sure did clean up nice! Jerry loved telling stories to anyone who listened and always made you laugh. He sure loved fishing. Did he ever show you a picture of his fish? He enjoyed going to the local auctions and staying busy on the farm when he wasn’t driving truck. Most Sundays you could find him at home watching football and enjoying his down time at the house.

Jerry is survived by his wife Diana; children Stacy, Jesse, Jason (Stephanie), Jeffrey (Heidi), John, Jenny, Breanna, Brandon (Tiffany); grandchildren Katelyn (Cody), Conner (Hazel) (great grandson), Arianna, Alivia, Alana, Austin, Alex, Lucus, Makaylin, Tavio, Riki, and Julian; siblings Ellen (Al), Bev (Steve), Fred (Kathy), Bill, Herb; Father in-law Robert (Beverly); brother-in-law Donald (Selma), Bob Jr., Keith (Dawn), Michael (Mary), Steve, Eric (AnJuanna); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Laurie, brother-in-law Greg, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Jerry will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the American Legion located at 1100 2nd Ave NW in Stewartville, MN on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

