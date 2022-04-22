Gerald R. Higgins, 69, of Spring Valley, MN died on Monday April 18, 2022, following a long battle with kidney disease at Mayo Clinic Rochester – Methodist Campus.

Jerry R. Higgins was born on May 2, 1952, in Rochester, MN to Lester and Inez (Nichols) Higgins. He grew up on the family farm in rural Eyota, attended Dover-Eyota schools, graduating from Dover-Eyota H.S. in 1970. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy serving as an aviation mechanic on the U.S.S. Constellation until his discharge in 1976. After returning to Minnesota, he attended Rochester Vocational-Technical School where he received an associate degree in welding. Jerry was employed as a welder at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing in Dodge Center, MN for several years. Jerry was married in 2002 to Linda Rodenz of Stewartville, MN. After their marriage they lived in Spring Valley, MN. Linda passed away in January of 2016. Jerry was a member of Valley Christian Church in Spring Valley and Spring Valley American Legion Post 0068 and the VFW Post 4114. He was an avid fan of Science Fiction books and movies. He enjoyed playing cribbage with his lifelong friend – Dale Struck. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening, making wine, and time spent with his family.

Jerry is survived by 2 sisters - Marilyn (Loren) Hoffman of Rochester and Pat Grethen of Eyota, MN; sister-in-law – Dawn Higgins of Eyota and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife – Linda, his parents, 2 brothers – L. Dale Higgins and David Higgins and brother-in-law – Norm Grethen.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 2 to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday May 15, 2022, at Valley Christian Church in Spring Valley. A Celebration of Jerry’s life will follow the visitation with Rev. Mark Geselle officiating at the church. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Jerry are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com