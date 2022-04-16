Gerald S. Gilchrist

Gilchrist, Gerald “Gerry” Seymour, 86, passed away peacefully on April 10th at his home in Minneapolis with family by his side. Gerry was born in Springs, South Africa and attended the University of Witwatersrand Medical School; he then practiced medicine in London, Los Angeles, and even had a stint as a ship’s doctor. He was a pediatric hematologist-oncologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN for thirty years, where it was his honor to care for thousands of children, serve as a mentor to many medical students, and collaborate with colleagues at Mayo and around the world.

Gerry met his best friend and future wife, Toni, on a flight from Houston to L.A. where they connected over the novel “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold”. Toni was his partner-in-crime for 54 years and together they went on countless (mis)adventures, big and small, from globetrotting with family and friends to tending their wild perennial gardens (no grass allowed; plywood cow included).

After retirement, he and Toni moved to Minneapolis where they enjoyed the arts, theater, and restaurant scene. He was a founding board member of Reach Out and Read MN and volunteered in the Little Earth community, helping young children learn to read. Despite many awards, honors, and leadership positions, Gerry was a humble leader and mentor; he asked to be remembered as a good guy and “an honest broker.”

Until his final days, he was unfailingly generous with his time and knowledge, always available to guide anyone—family, friends, even friends of friends—through challenging times, whether it was helping get second opinions, arranging specialized care, or advising current medical and midwifery students. But his greatest joy was his children and grandchildren, who will always remember their Papa’s unwavering love, goofy humor, boundless curiosity, and incredible intellect.

Gerry is preceded in death by his parents Anne and David, and is survived by his wife, Toni; sister, Maureen; children, Daniel (Suzanne), Michael (Jessica) and Lauren (Robb); and grandchildren, Zev, Tellico, Tallulah, Arthur and Walter. The Gilchrist family is grateful to the Allina Hospice team for compassion and care during his final years. We will celebrate Gerry’s life on April 24th at 2:00 pm at Shir Tikvah, 1360 W Minnehaha Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55419. Out-of-towners and those uncomfortable with in-person gatherings are encouraged to join online at this link: https://youtu.be/QCsKSQK8ck0 Condolences may be shared on Epilogg. If you would like to contribute to a cause in honor of Gerry’s memory, please consider Reach Out and Read MN.