Gerald Waller

Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Waller, 61, of West Concord passed away at his home, on Tuesday afternoon, January 18, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born November 13, 1960, in Mankato to Jean Lemons. He graduated from Mayo High School in 1979 in Rochester.

In 1992 he married Cheryl Rahman who passed away in 2009. In May of 2016, Jerry married Sue Kruse, but 18 days before they were married, Jerry was diagnosed with Colon Cancer. He fought hard for 5 years before he won his battle and returned home to be with the Lord.

Jerry last job was at Crenlo, in Rochester, from 1987 to 2016, he had to take early retirement because of the Cancer diagnoses.

In September of 1997 Jerry had his first son William “Bill” Waller and in July of 1983 his second son, Zachary “Zack” Waller. In March of 2021 Jerry and Sue adopted Rylie who lived with them since she was a little over 1 years old. She was the positive to all the hard times with cancer.

Jerry enjoyed his duties of Financial Secretary and being in many different organizations.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sue Waller of West Concord; daughter Rylie Kruse – Waller of West Concord; son, Bill Waller of Rochester, Zach (Theresa) Waller of Rochester, and Travis Kruse of West Concord; several grandchildren; his brothers, Mat (Melissa) Waller of Rochester, Ted (Tammy) Waller of St. Charles, and Dale (Leilani) Waller of Woolwich, ME; many nieces and nephews, a great nephew and a great niece on the way; a step-mom, Mary Rahman of Zumbro Falls; father and mother-in-law, Leon and Shirley Kruse of Fort Atkinson, IA; and many brothers and sister in laws, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a special son, Mike (Heidi) LaVigne of Plainview. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Jean Waller, grandparents, and his late wife Cheryl Rahman-Waller.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, at Czaplewski Funeral Home in Kasson with Louise Atkins officiating. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rochester. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, at Czaplewski Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

