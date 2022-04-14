Gerald Wayne Flaby (Jerry)

Jerry Flaby left his earthly family to join his heavenly family on April 13th, 2022 at the age of 96 years.

Jerry Flaby was born March 16th, 1926 to Ida and Halbert Flaby in rural Lanesboro. He attended Clear Grit Country School before going to Lanesboro High School. He talked often of his joy of playing high school football and playing his trumpet in the band. In August of 1944, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Eunice Bennett. They farmed and raised their family of three daughters and one son at the old Allis Farm, which today is the Old Barn Resort. Jerry and Eunice sold the farm and moved to Preston in 1967. He began a new career as an investment sales representative with IDS. Of course, he continued to have horses, as that was always his passion. At the Old Barn, he had Shetlands, American Saddlebred, and other mixed breeds. Eventually, he progressed to Arabians and Egyptian Arabians, and finally to miniature horses. In 1973, Jerry and Eunice divorced. Jerry remarried Joan Cloutier and moved to rural Rochester. They were blessed with a son.

Jerry continued raising horses, selling investments, and also sold real estate. He always enjoyed being around people. After semi-retiring, Jerry and Joan moved to Lanesboro. Jerry started taking people on the Flaby Amish Tours. This was so fun for Jerry, as he loved people and he loved the Amish people. In 2002, Joan and Jerry were divorced. Jerry stayed in Lanesboro, his beloved hometown. He was blessed again to find his final life partner, Marion Botcher. They enjoyed living in Lanesboro, doing some traveling, and spending time and holidays with their families.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Marion Botcher; daughters, Sonja Venant, of Lanesboro, Deborah (Steven) Rein, of rural Lanesboro, and Carle (Ron) Stevens, of rural Preston; sons, Douglas (Cherie) Flaby, of Wykoff, and Jerry Jr. (Jill) Flaby, of Dover; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; step-children, Becky (Tom) Nagle, Dan Botcher, Leslie (Scott) Livingston, and Kris Marzolf; and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Eunice; his brother- and sister-in-law, Orin and Lois Flaby; son-in-law, Jean Claude Venant; and great-grandson, Cole Rein.

Jerry always said he had a great life and a loving family. He will be missed but we know he would be glad to be with his loving family in Heaven. Services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 21st at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kerry Eversole will officiate. Interment will be held at Union Prairie Lutheran Cemetery.

