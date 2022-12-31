She left this life, peacefully, in her own home, the morning of December 25, 2022, at 102 years of age.

Geraldine Ann Hackman of Rochester, MN, was born on April 29, 1920, in Winona, MN, to Paul William Zaudke and Theresa Marie (Schmidt) Zaudke. She graduated from Winona High School in 1938. She married Vincent Raymond Hackman on April 29, 1940. They moved to Rochester and raised their family there.

Her husband died unexpectedly in 1970. She became a single Mom, rearing the children still at home. Her home was always open for visitors and anyone who needed a temporary place to live.

She was employed at the Kahler Hotel in food service and retired from there. She was a foster grandparent at the Women’s Shelter for seventeen years. She received awards and made many friends there. She finally relinquished her driver’s license and was eligible to ride the ZIPS bus where she immediately befriended the driver and the many riders. Her sense of humor, infectious laugh, and her caring, compassionate personality endeared her to all.

She was a member of Christ Community Church. At ten years of age, Jesus became a personal friend when her mother died. She loved attending the little Methodist church where the parishioners showered her with love.

She is survived by her loving family, Theresa Kundert of Rochester, Vincent “Buzz” (Ann) Hackman of Deer River, Patricia “Patty” (Dan) Sexauer of Scottsdale, Margaret “Peggy” (Andy) Kilen of Rochester and William “Bill” Hackman of Oronoco. Thirteen grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Paul; two sisters, Marie and Edna; granddaughter, Amanda; great grandson, Jacob; and son-in-law, Don.

We honored her desire to further the medical education of the Mayo Clinic through body donation. She commented that she was blessed with a healthy body and longevity and hoped it could be of use to someone when she died.

There will be a memorial Interment service, at a later date, when her ashes are received.