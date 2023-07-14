Geraldine C. Sturgis

Geraldine Cecilia Sturgis passed away peacefully on July 11th, 2023, at her home surrounded by her husband and family.

Geraldine Kanz Sturgis, daughter of Bernard and Lucille (Kohner) Kanz was born on June 21, 1929, in Winona, MN. She grew up in the Lewiston area. Geraldine met Darrell Sturgis in September 1947 at a dance in Lewiston. They were married on July 16, 1949, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Lewiston and lived in the Dover Eyota area until moving to Rochester in 1957. They lovingly raised 13 children. They would have celebrated their 74th Wedding Anniversary on July 16, 2023.

Geraldine loved to reminisce about her early days of roller skating, dancing, playing school basketball and as a drummer in the school band. She was the first female cook at Michael’s Restaurant in Rochester where she perfected her skills to then own and operate her own restaurant, the Sturgis Holiday House, in Dover in the 1970’s. Over the next 35 years she opened up her home to more than 200 children where she operated her childcare business. Geraldine started caring for children when she lost her mother at the age of 14 and cared for her father and younger siblings. She continued her love for children throughout the rest of her life. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, bird watching and spending time with family. She had an artistic eye for creating many beautiful quilts that she made special for each of her children, grandchildren, and others. She loved playing cards and board games and always beat us all at Yahtzee. Geraldine was devout in her Catholic faith.

Geraldine is survived by her husband Darrell; children, Ron (Helen) Sturgis, Kathy (Stan) Little, Marie (Jerry) Schmitt, Joan Marcel, Bernie (Jean) Sturgis, Rose (Kurt) Julian, Sue (Dwayne) Moechnig, Peggy (Jeff) Allen, Janet Howard, John (Lisa) Sturgis, and daughter in law Cindy Sturgis; and her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters Olivia Heim, Donna (Pat) Daley, Mary Paszkiewicz; sisters in law Elizabeth Kanz, Nadine Kanz; brother in law John Mayzek.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Lucille Kanz; sons Tom Sturgis and Joe Sturgis; daughter Pat Beighley; sons in law Phil Beighley and Roger Marcel; grandson Brian Beighley and granddaughter Krista Allen; brothers Robert Kanz, Thomas Kanz, Richard Kanz; sisters Betty Younger, and Bernadine Mayzek; brothers in law Oliver Younger, Tom Heim and Jim Paszkiewicz; and sister-in-law Janet Kanz.

The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am on Tuesday July 18, 2023 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Monday, July 17, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester and one hour prior to the service at St. Pius X on Tuesday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester following the service.

